Sydney Flooding: Communities evacuated, residents rescued as torrential rain batters region

Thousands of people in low-lying areas around Sydney are being asked to evacuate another an east coast low threatened to trigger the region’s third major flooding since March.

Heavier-than-forecast rain in Sydney’s west – including more than 230mm collected in less than 24 hours at Lucas Heights – has prompted authorities to reassess the flood risks. Major flooding was already happening at Menangle on the Nepean River and similar outcomes were expected in the Hawkesbury-Nepean River downstream.

The New South Wales State Emergency Service overnight issued emergency alert text messages to communities along Hawkesbury-Nepean catchments in preparation for potential evacuations overnight and over the coming days.

The SES received more than 1,000 calls for assistance overnight and conducted at least 26 rescues.

The areas receiving alerts were: Menangle, Liverpool, Milperra, Camden, North Richmond, Wallacia, Penrith, Sackville, Upper Colo and Windsor. Parts of Camden and Wallacia received evacuation orders on Sunday morning, with more expected.

Rain totals in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday AEST reached 93mm for Sydney’s Observatory Hill, while Camden in the city’s south-west reached 156mm. Both Lucas Heights and the Holsworthy defence site received about 240mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued multiple warnings of severe weather and also flood warnings for the region.

“An east coast low lies off the Mid North Coast of NSW and is directing humid air and areas of moderate to heavy rain across the central east of the state,” the bureau said.

“Moderate to heavy rain should continue in parts of the central east throughout Sunday, and may continue through Monday as well if the low approaches the coast.”

The heavy rain could bring flash flooding, with six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 120mm possible, the bureau said.

*Courtesy: The Guardian

 

