Sports

Sydney McLaughlin shatters 400m hurdles world record at US Olympic trials

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

• 21-year-old is first woman to go under 52 seconds in event
• Win sets up mouthwatering clash with Dalilah Muhammad

Sydney McLaughlin finally outraced Dalilah Muhammad to earn victory, and the 400m hurdles world record, at the US Olympic trials on Sunday night.
The 21-year-old’s time of 51.90 seconds shattered the record by 0.26 seconds and beat Muhammad on the night by 0.52 seconds. It was a blowout victory in what had been touted as potentially the best race of the 10-day meet in Eugene, but it also set up what could be the best race in Tokyo. Barring something unexpected, the rematch will come on 4 August with the Olympic gold medal on the line reports The Associated Press.
“Truly just faith and trusting the process,” McLaughlin said when asked to explain her breakthrough.
McLaughlin burst onto the scene five years ago while still a teenager, telling stories about her multiple talents, which included juggling and riding a unicycle – and doing both at the same time.
Her 51.90 broke the record Muhammad set two years ago when they raced at the world championships. A few weeks before that, Muhammad set the world record by beating McLaughlin at US nationals, too.
McLaughlin went to Bobby Kersee, the coach who got the most out of Allyson Felix, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Florence Griffith Joyner, among others to see if he could help her catch up with Muhammad. He put McLaughlin on a new plan, getting her focused on form and running shorter hurdles courses.
“It was trusting the process, and a lot of things you can’t really see coming,” McLaughlin said. “But just having the childlike faith in trusting everything is going to work out. Bobby’s really good at that.”
Muhammad has had a slow move into form this year. She said she couldn’t break 55 seconds when the year started, “so to get a 52 feels pretty good.”
“She definitely pushes me,” Muhammad said of her rival. Then, she turned to McLaughlin and said: “Congratulations, you world-record holder. It’s going to be a battle in Tokyo for sure.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd embarrassed by Basaksehir in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United suffered a chastening night after conceding an embarrassing opening goal as they were humbled by Champions League rookies Istanbul Basaksehir. Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition, […]
Sports

EPL: Sheffield stun Chelsea to move into top six

Posted on Author Reporter

Sheffield United continued their push for European qualification as they moved into the Premier League’s top six with a convincing win over in-form Chelsea at Bramall Lane. David McGoldrick’s first Premier League goal opened the scoring, pouncing after Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved brilliantly from a deflected Oli McBurnie shot in the 18th minute. Chelsea’s defence […]
Sports

La Liga: Messi scores on record appearance as Barca denied by last-gasp Cadiz equaliser

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored on his club-record 506th La Liga appearance but Barcelona could only bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain with a draw against Cadiz. Messi’s first-half penalty after Pedri was felled was cancelled out by Alex Fernandez’s last-minute penalty. Cadiz’s equaliser, from their only shot on goal, ended Barca’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica