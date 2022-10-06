News

Sydney sees wettest year on record

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

With 86 days left of 2022, Australia’s biggest city – Sydney – has broken its annual rainfall record.

The city has received more than 2,200mm of rainfall since January, Australia’s weather agency announced.

Widespread flooding across Australia – driven by a La Niña weather pattern – has already killed more than 20 people this year, reports the BBC.

People in Sydney and elsewhere have been warned of immediate flood risks and to brace for another wet summer.

“We’ve seen a lot of rain around Sydney today, but it is only going to get worse,” said New South Wales (NSW) Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke on Thursday.

Sydney’s previous rainfall record of 2,194mm was set in 1950.

More heavy rain and storms are forecast for the coming days but catchments are saturated, dams are full, and rivers are already swollen, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

That means many areas are primed for rapid flooding.

“Our message for the community in the coming days is prepare now,” forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said.

“[This flooding] looks as though it’s going to be more significant than what we have been seeing over the past 12 months.”

Some areas in Sydney and its surrounds may be flooded, but communities in the NSW central west are most at risk, she said.

For some people in areas like the Hawksbury-Nepean, on the western fringe of Sydney, it will be the fifth flood event in less than two years.

Thousands of homes were left uninhabitable when flooding hit NSW and Queensland in February and March.

The disaster was Australia’s most expensive flood in its history. Some of the areas worst hit faced flooding again within weeks.

Experts say the recent wet weather has been driven by climate change and the La Niña phenomenon.

In Australia, a La Niña increases the likelihood of rain, cyclones and cooler daytime temperatures.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari nominates Board members for EFCC, URC, NMDPRA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm appointments of the Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners for the Upstream Regulatory Commission (URC), and Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). According to […]
News

Two Nigerians jailed in UK for £489,000 COVID-19 loan fraud

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two Nigerians have been jailed in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for defrauding the government to the tune of £489,000 (about N259 million at official exchange rate) under the coronavirus relief “Bounce Back loan” scheme. The U.K. Metropolitan Police said in a statement on its website, Thursday, that the convicts Timilehin Olasemo, 39, and Olufumi Akinneye, 33, […]
News

Girl shoots 3 at school; teacher disarms her

Posted on Author Reporter

  A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said. The three victims were shot in their limbs and expected to survive, officials said at a news conference. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica