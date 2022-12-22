Health

Sygen Pharma formally introduces corporate brand

… with the goal of promoting communal well-being

Established in March 2019, Sygen Pharmaceutical Limited (Sygen Pharma) has now formally introduced its corporate brand to Nigerians. Also, Sygen Pharma plans to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry with the aim of promoting overall communal well-being for all Nigerians. Led by a management team with extensive multinational and international work experience, Sygen Pharma is on a mission to develop and create access to high-quality medicines that yield successful outcomes and improve patients’ quality of life in the communities it operates. The innovative pharmaceutical company subsequently acquired the assets of Nigerian German Chemicals (NGC) Plc.

to expand its pharmaceutical product portfolio. Sygen Pharmaceutical’s product portfolio currently includes drugs in the following categories:, antidiabetics, antipyretics, multivitamin, analgesic, antirheumatic, antifungal,antispasmodic, and so on. Speaking at the formal brand launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Sygen, Charles Ogunwuyi, said: “Sygen Pharmaceutical was established to grant access to high-quality medicines that yield successful outcomes and improve the quality of life of patients in our community; through our innovative approach to enhancing healthcare outcomes. At Sygen, we look beyond the functionality of providing medicines and seek to drive the total wellbeing of communities in a way that is vital to society. There is a need in the pharmaceutical industry to shift the focus from humans as patients to people living in thriving communities.

Sygen Pharmaceutical puts this in practice with the goal of promoting communal well-being and thriving communities.” Sygen Pharmaceutical is building a reputation with its product quality and supply continuity. The Company continues to build a wide-ranging portfolio of products across brands and plans to rapidly expand its product line. With its formal brand launch, Sygen Pharmaceutical will redirect the focus on medicine as a function of ill health to providing a better life for communities altogether. Since inception, Sygen Pharma has established itself as a reputable organisation within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and has gained the trust and respect of key stakeholders. In addition to the portfolio of branded products acquired from NGC, Sygen will continue to grow its product portfolio across various therapeutic areas. The organisation is driven by the quest to make a difference in the lives of people and communities. As a result, Sygen Pharma strives for continuous improvement and innovation geared toward expanding access to good-quality medicines in communities.

 

