News

Sylva: $50m research, devt fund to boost oil, gas production

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said THAT the $50 million research and development fund set aside in the Nigerian Content and Development Board (NCDB), was to establish a research centre good enough for effective oil and gas produchastion in the country. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, during the launching of the $50 million research and development fund utiliSation roadmap for oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the inauguration of the research and development fund by the board was timely and that it captured the government’s collective commitment to aggressively drive innovation and project the oil and gas sector in the path of integrated energy sector.

The launching, the minister explained, was part of the board’s 10 years research and development roadmap, adding that the key development and production submissions were sourced through local probabilities. He said: “In 2019, private sector practitioners with ICT in electronic equipment sector, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, automobiles and component sector, cumulatively spent over $528 billion on research and development, representing 22 per cent of the $2.6 trillion of global spent on research and development.

“The essence of this data analysis is to reinforce the importance of our local services companies to embrace research and development as key components of the business model. “It is my expectation that this research and development fund will provide the needed stimulus for the oil and gas sector. He said: “The research and development fund being facilitated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will aid the research development in the oil and gas industry.

“We therefore implore the private sectors to complement the NCDMB research and development fund by actively supporting the government’s drive. Speaking at the occasion, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi Wabote, said research and development was pivotal in the growth and development of any nation, especially in the oil and gas sector, because it led to industrial revolution. He said: “It is time to start to nurture the growth of our homegrown technology rather than just being a wholesome consumer of other people’s innovation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How NRCRI is promoting agriculture policy in production, packaging, marketing of roots, tuber crops

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), recently called out Potato farmers in the South East for a two day training workshop. The training was significant in many respects: It marked a significant departure from similar exercises that, either because of bureaucratic insouciance or deliberate disregard to the importance of timing in crop cultivation, are […]
News

Suspect in Portland killing of far-right protester ‘shot dead’ by US marshals

Posted on Author Reporter

  The suspect in the death of a far-right protester in Portland has been shot dead by US marshals in Washington state, according to local law enforcement officials. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, a regular attendee during weeks of protests, was killed during an encounter in Lacey, Washington, south-west of Seattle on Thursday evening, said the Pierce county […]
News

Plateau Killings: FG has abandoned our people, Sen. Gyang cries out

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Senator, Istifanus Dung Gyang, has lamented the repeated attacks and loss of lives in his constituency against the unparalleled hospitality which the host communities have displayed over the years. Gyang who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense, while speaking with Saturday Telegraph in Jos said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica