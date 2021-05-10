Sylva, Addax Petroleum license and fairy tales

In the past one month, the Nigerian media space
has been awash with incredible news primarily
aboutthepoliticsof therecentrevocationandreversal
as well as the restoration bythe Presidency
of Oil Mining Licenses (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137,
operated by Swiss-based Addax Petroleum and run
by Sinopec, a Chinese oil firm, in joint Production
Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporate (NNPC).
Originally, the asset was projected to produce
130,000 barrels of crude daily.
However, due to poor management by Sinopec
and NNPC its operation resulted in a major shift
in the original production arrangement.
The Federal Government was deeply unset
with the Addax Petroleum’s proxy over the poor
management of the assets.
Besides, the government was equally upset by
the fact that Addax Petroleum leased the assets to
Sinopec without following due process and without
the knowledge of the Ministry of Petroleum
Resources.
Those familiar with the details of the contract
said Addax Petroleum behind the scenes dealing
over the oil concession robbed Nigeria of billions
of dollars in royalty that should have been paid to
the government.
As specified in Section 24 of the Petroleum Act,
the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is empowered
to revoke any license that contravenes the law
against the interest of the country.
Clearly, the Addax Petroleum underhand dealings
with Sinopec was a violation of the laid down
Petroleum Law.
And since the revocation of the licenses, Chief TimipreSylva, theMinisterof StateforPetroleum
Resources has been the subject of strident vilification
by agents of those who have interest in the
deal. The minister has been buffeted on all sides
with all sorts of insults and innuendos.
He has been accused of allocating the Addax
Petroleum-Sinopec oil mining leases (OMLs) to
his friends, cronies and family members until
the revocation was reversed a few days ago by
the president.
Sadly, Sylva has even been accused of sharing
a whooping $100 million bribe from the winners
of the new marginal fields with other Nigerians.
Incredible!
This unfounded allegations and smear campaigns
against the ex-Bayelsa State governor
smacks of sheer wickedness by the men with
the tar brush.
It is nothing other than to frustrate the reform
agenda of the government in the oil and gas sector
spearheaded by the minister.
In the first place, where can one possibly hide
such a whooping amount of money without trace
by the anti-graft agencies? But in a society where
truth is scarce, anybody can believe anything.
What do you expect in a country where no one
trusts anything and anybody in government?
One thing that these fairy tale bearers are doing
is hurting the psyche of our nation. They may
think they are hurting Sylva or the President with
their virulent attacks. They are destroying the investment
foundation of Nigeria.
With the growing false and negative media
narratives, no sensible business man or country
would want to come to Nigeria to invest or bring
his or her hard earned money to a country where
those in position of authorities have been labelled
thieves. No sensible businessman would do that.
On the long run who suffers? It’s not Buhari or
any other Nigerian, but the Nigerian state. It will
bleed for this callous and wicked promotion of falsehood.
One would have been surprised if Sylva was
praised by industry players or some Nigerians
who never see anything good in government for the
revolutionary steps he has taken since coming on
board as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
in about two years now.
The principled push for the passage of the PIB
into law; the determination to remove fuel subsidy,
as well as the gas revolution embarked upon by the
Buhari government are key enough to draw the ire
of naysayers and those who think it is still business
as usual in the petroleum and gas sector.
Or do you think those who failed to win the marginal
oil field bids would sit in the comfort of their
rooms and cry? Hell no!
The attacks on Sylva and the others are the
handiwork of those who do not want progress in
the oil and gas sector. It is the handiwork of those
who still want the sleaze and financial malfeasance
in the oil and gas sector to continue. They are the
ones fighting back and smearing the Bayelsa-born
politician’s name.
It is sad that despite the well-intentioned policies
and programmes of the present administration to
reform the nation’s oil and gas sector in particular
and the entire petroleum industry in general, Nigerians
have continued to criticize and engage in
needless controversies.
If it is true we cannot make an omelet without
breaking an egg, then is it possible to have a turnaround
in the oil and gas industry without making
some painful sacrifices?
It is understandable that most of these criticisms
and controversies are generally as a result
of deep-seated negative perception about policies
and programmes borne out of years of cynicism
about their approach and handling by the previous
administrations.
However, there must be a counter-poise to avoid
the derailment of the objectives of these policies and
programmes, which by all intents and purposes,
could be disastrous for the country and the economy
if the critics succeed.
A careful analysis would reveal that there is no
viable alternative to the issue of deregulation of the
downstream sector of the nation’s petroleum industry
and continues overhaul of the rotten oil and gas
sector, which previous administrations attempted
and failed, because they lacked the political will to
pursue it to logical conclusion.
For the nation to end the years of economic
haemorrhage through the corruption-infested fuel
subsidy regime, it is inevitable for the government
to take the hard decision of deregulation, without
which the nation would continue to enrich a few
individuals to our collective detriment as a nation.
For those who believe in change, there is no credible
fallback position on the issue of rehabilitation of
the nation’s refineries, since it is clear that the nation
cannot afford to either continue to spend its lean
resourcesontheimportationof petroleumproducts,
or building a new refinery at this time.
The government has assured the rehabilitation
of the refineries would be different from similar
programmes embarked upon by previous administrations.
The sane thing to do is not to criticise, but to bend
backwards and support Sylva and the government’s
effort to fix the industry for the benefit of all
Nigerians.
• Ejemhen writes from Garki, Abuja