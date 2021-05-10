Sylva, Addax Petroleum license and fairy tales

In the past one month, the Nigerian media space

has been awash with incredible news primarily

aboutthepoliticsof therecentrevocationandreversal

as well as the restoration bythe Presidency

of Oil Mining Licenses (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137,

operated by Swiss-based Addax Petroleum and run

by Sinopec, a Chinese oil firm, in joint Production

Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Nigerian National

Petroleum Corporate (NNPC).

Originally, the asset was projected to produce

130,000 barrels of crude daily.

However, due to poor management by Sinopec

and NNPC its operation resulted in a major shift

in the original production arrangement.

The Federal Government was deeply unset

with the Addax Petroleum’s proxy over the poor

management of the assets.

Besides, the government was equally upset by

the fact that Addax Petroleum leased the assets to

Sinopec without following due process and without

the knowledge of the Ministry of Petroleum

Resources.

Those familiar with the details of the contract

said Addax Petroleum behind the scenes dealing

over the oil concession robbed Nigeria of billions

of dollars in royalty that should have been paid to

the government.

As specified in Section 24 of the Petroleum Act,

the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is empowered

to revoke any license that contravenes the law

against the interest of the country.

Clearly, the Addax Petroleum underhand dealings

with Sinopec was a violation of the laid down

Petroleum Law.

And since the revocation of the licenses, Chief TimipreSylva, theMinisterof StateforPetroleum

Resources has been the subject of strident vilification

by agents of those who have interest in the

deal. The minister has been buffeted on all sides

with all sorts of insults and innuendos.

He has been accused of allocating the Addax

Petroleum-Sinopec oil mining leases (OMLs) to

his friends, cronies and family members until

the revocation was reversed a few days ago by

the president.

Sadly, Sylva has even been accused of sharing

a whooping $100 million bribe from the winners

of the new marginal fields with other Nigerians.

Incredible!

This unfounded allegations and smear campaigns

against the ex-Bayelsa State governor

smacks of sheer wickedness by the men with

the tar brush.

It is nothing other than to frustrate the reform

agenda of the government in the oil and gas sector

spearheaded by the minister.

In the first place, where can one possibly hide

such a whooping amount of money without trace

by the anti-graft agencies? But in a society where

truth is scarce, anybody can believe anything.

What do you expect in a country where no one

trusts anything and anybody in government?

One thing that these fairy tale bearers are doing

is hurting the psyche of our nation. They may

think they are hurting Sylva or the President with

their virulent attacks. They are destroying the investment

foundation of Nigeria.

With the growing false and negative media

narratives, no sensible business man or country

would want to come to Nigeria to invest or bring

his or her hard earned money to a country where

those in position of authorities have been labelled

thieves. No sensible businessman would do that.

On the long run who suffers? It’s not Buhari or

any other Nigerian, but the Nigerian state. It will

bleed for this callous and wicked promotion of falsehood.

One would have been surprised if Sylva was

praised by industry players or some Nigerians

who never see anything good in government for the

revolutionary steps he has taken since coming on

board as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

in about two years now.

The principled push for the passage of the PIB

into law; the determination to remove fuel subsidy,

as well as the gas revolution embarked upon by the

Buhari government are key enough to draw the ire

of naysayers and those who think it is still business

as usual in the petroleum and gas sector.

Or do you think those who failed to win the marginal

oil field bids would sit in the comfort of their

rooms and cry? Hell no!

The attacks on Sylva and the others are the

handiwork of those who do not want progress in

the oil and gas sector. It is the handiwork of those

who still want the sleaze and financial malfeasance

in the oil and gas sector to continue. They are the

ones fighting back and smearing the Bayelsa-born

politician’s name.

It is sad that despite the well-intentioned policies

and programmes of the present administration to

reform the nation’s oil and gas sector in particular

and the entire petroleum industry in general, Nigerians

have continued to criticize and engage in

needless controversies.

If it is true we cannot make an omelet without

breaking an egg, then is it possible to have a turnaround

in the oil and gas industry without making

some painful sacrifices?

It is understandable that most of these criticisms

and controversies are generally as a result

of deep-seated negative perception about policies

and programmes borne out of years of cynicism

about their approach and handling by the previous

administrations.

However, there must be a counter-poise to avoid

the derailment of the objectives of these policies and

programmes, which by all intents and purposes,

could be disastrous for the country and the economy

if the critics succeed.

A careful analysis would reveal that there is no

viable alternative to the issue of deregulation of the

downstream sector of the nation’s petroleum industry

and continues overhaul of the rotten oil and gas

sector, which previous administrations attempted

and failed, because they lacked the political will to

pursue it to logical conclusion.

For the nation to end the years of economic

haemorrhage through the corruption-infested fuel

subsidy regime, it is inevitable for the government

to take the hard decision of deregulation, without

which the nation would continue to enrich a few

individuals to our collective detriment as a nation.

For those who believe in change, there is no credible

fallback position on the issue of rehabilitation of

the nation’s refineries, since it is clear that the nation

cannot afford to either continue to spend its lean

resourcesontheimportationof petroleumproducts,

or building a new refinery at this time.

The government has assured the rehabilitation

of the refineries would be different from similar

programmes embarked upon by previous administrations.

The sane thing to do is not to criticise, but to bend

backwards and support Sylva and the government’s

effort to fix the industry for the benefit of all

Nigerians.

• Ejemhen writes from Garki, Abuja

