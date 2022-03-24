News

Sylva, Ahmed, Emefiele, Kyari shun Reps panel

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timi Preye Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari failed to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives panel Thursday.

The House ad hoc committee investigating the “Status Report on State of Refineries in the country” also slammed the Managing Directors of Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri Refineries over their failure to also appear before it.

Other agencies that failed to appear were the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and several others.

The committee is chaired by Johnson Abiodun Ganiya (APC, Lagos) and deputized by Ishiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun)

Before the commencement of the hearing, the committee’s Chairman, Hon. Johnson Abiodun Ganiyu (APC, Lagos) directed the invited guests present to introduce themselves and in the process the lawmakers discovered that none of the invited heads of the agencies was present.

Although the NNPC, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the Accountant General’s Office sent representatives, the lawmakers did not welcome them.

Speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Ishiaku Ibrahim (APC, Ogun) said lack of authorisation letter from the heads of agencies to the committee depicts disrespect for the parliament.

 

