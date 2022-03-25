Sylva, Ahmed, others shun Reps’ panel

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timi Preye Sylva, Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, failed to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives’ panel. The House ad hoc committee investigating the “Status Report on State of Refineries in the country,” had blasted the managing directors of Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri Refineries over their failure to appear before it as well. Other agencies that failed to appear are the Minister of Finance, BudgetAndNational Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emiefele, Director- General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and several others. The committee is chaired by Johnson Abiodun Ganiya (APC, Lagos) and deputised by Ishiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun). Before the commencement of the hearing, the committee Chairman, Hon. Johnson Abiodun Ganiyu (APC, Lagos), directed the invited guests present to introduce themselves and in the process the lawmakers discovered that none of the invited heads of the agencies was present.
