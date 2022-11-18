News

Sylva applauds UTM Offshore, technical partners on multi-billion dollar FEED

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s quest for energy transition received a huge boost on Wednesday when an indigenous firm, UTM Offshore Limited, signed agreements with three technical partners, Kellogg Brown and Root (KBR) UK, Japan Gas Corporation (JGC) and Technip- Energies Limited, for the commencement of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for Nigeria’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility. The agreements were signed at a brief but colourful ceremony at the Hilton Park Lane, London, UK. The FEED contract with the three firms essentially entails conducting for UTM Offshore Limited various studies to figure out technical issues and estimate rough investment cost for the FLNG facility prior to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase of the project. The time line for this phase of the FLNG project is 10 months.

The FEED contract signing is a follow-up to the successful execution of the pre-FEED agreement between UTM Offshore with JGC, a leading international engineering design, procurement and construction firm. The Pre- FEED scope was completed within four months from commencement date. KBR provided due diligence on the JGC scope by conducting a third-party review of all deliverables from JGC during the Pre-FEED. UTM Offshore entered into the pre-FEED agreement with JGC and KBR in May 2021. Speaking at the FEED contract signing event, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, applauded the pioneering efforts of Mr. Julius Rone and UTM Offshore Limited, and said the Federal Government will continue to support and create the enabling environment for business investments in the country, especially in the area of gas development.

“The PIA is already improving the petroleum industry’s reputation, paving the way for new investments; creating jobs, supporting the economic diversification agenda and strengthening Nigeria’s ability to fulfill the world’s expanding energy demand,” he said. At the signing ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UTM Offshore Limited, Mr Julius Rone underscored the fact that like most other nations of the world, Nigeria is keen on, and working assiduously towards achieving energy transition. The President of African Export Import Bank (AfreximBank), Prof Benedict Okay Oramah, lauded the tenacious and transparent pursuit of the FLNG project by Mr. Julius Rone and his team members at UTM Offshore Limited and pledged the full backing of the Bank for the FLNG Project.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: All issues to be resolved amicably –PDP Chair

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State said yesterday that its leaders and groups have engaged in talks towards removing all the grey areas for smooth conduct of tomorrow’s governorship primaries in the state. Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, who disclosed this in a telephone interview with New Telegraph in […]
News

Protest rocks Owo over rumoured arrest of killers of worshipers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

… police, govt deny arrest Youths in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government of Nigeria on Thursday evening besieged the palace of following reports making the rounds that the perpetrators of the attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in the town had been arrested. The youths in their numbers who occupied the Olowo’s palace demanded […]
News

Excitement in Kogi as Prof Chris Imumolen doles out scholarship to 2000 students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In keeping with his avowed commitment to always empower and reach out to the less privileged in society so they can fulfill their innate potentials, Professor Christopher Imumolen once again doled out scholarships worth hundreds of millions of Naira to over 2000 students in Kabba, Kogi State on Saturday. The Accord party presidential candidate took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica