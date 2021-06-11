News

Sylva charges operators to take action on gas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…as reserves hit 206.53trn

Senate seeks effective utilisation

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has charged operators in the oil and gas sector to conceive and initiate actions that will enable the country’s utilisation of its massive gas resources in line with Federal Government’s ‘Decade of Gas Initiative.’ Speaking at the panel session of the Decade of Gas at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) on Thursday in Abuja, he stressed that government was getting tired of only reeling out figures to support the importance of gas. Sylva, who maintained that Nigeria was determined to make natural gas its next destination, stressed that the massive opportunities in gas would drive infrastructure and industrial development and make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

He said: “Nigeria’s natural gas reserves stand at 339TCF with potential touted to be 600TCF. So what? Personally, I am tired of reeling out these statistics. They are meaningless without any action. “I want to see a holistic roadmap and action plan that provides the appropriate leverage for the way forward in delivering the Decade of Gas vision. The critical milestone that must be achieved should be clearly stated with short medium long term strategies.

There should be defined and detailed activities, actions, timelines and shared responsibilities.” Meanwhile, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that Nigeria’s proven natural gas reserve was at 206.53 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as at January 1, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lekki massacre: CAN demands justice, calls for calm

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says killings a minus for democracy, scar to be remembered The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has demanded justice for the slain  protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza and appealed to Nigerians not to inflict more pain on others by destroying properties and infrastructural facilities as a means to vent their anger. President of CAN, […]
News

Ekiti tasks TCN on 330kv Siemens substation project

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Government has called on the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN), to implement adequate decision on the 330KV Siemens substation electricity facility allotted to Ekiti to enable electricity supply in the state for economic development. The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, said quick completion of the project would project growth […]
News

Ralph DiBugnara Teaches Youth On How To Bring About A Positive Change

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More often than not, people only get to see the success of entrepreneurs who have already made it, without truly seeing what it took to actually reach that success. The Real Estate Disruptors want to challenge the status quo and share the raw stories of founders and business owners, including all the struggles they faced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica