Sylva charges operators to take action on gas

…as reserves hit 206.53trn

Senate seeks effective utilisation

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has charged operators in the oil and gas sector to conceive and initiate actions that will enable the country’s utilisation of its massive gas resources in line with Federal Government’s ‘Decade of Gas Initiative.’ Speaking at the panel session of the Decade of Gas at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) on Thursday in Abuja, he stressed that government was getting tired of only reeling out figures to support the importance of gas. Sylva, who maintained that Nigeria was determined to make natural gas its next destination, stressed that the massive opportunities in gas would drive infrastructure and industrial development and make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

He said: “Nigeria’s natural gas reserves stand at 339TCF with potential touted to be 600TCF. So what? Personally, I am tired of reeling out these statistics. They are meaningless without any action. “I want to see a holistic roadmap and action plan that provides the appropriate leverage for the way forward in delivering the Decade of Gas vision. The critical milestone that must be achieved should be clearly stated with short medium long term strategies.

There should be defined and detailed activities, actions, timelines and shared responsibilities.” Meanwhile, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that Nigeria’s proven natural gas reserve was at 206.53 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as at January 1, 2021.

