Sylva commends Nigeria Police

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has commended the Nigeria Police in their effort at securing and making Nigeria safer for everyone and worthy partner in progress. To this end, he called on members of the public to extend maximum respect to the police. Sylva, who was a former governor of Bayelsa State, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, stated this in Abuja while decorating his chief detail, Mohammed Salisu Addullahi, as Assistant Superintendent of Police. ASP Abdullahi was until his recent promotion an Inspector with the Nigeria Police. Sylva said: “Our partner in the progress of a stronger, safer Nigeria, the Police force, is worthy of every commendation they get. “Their sacrifice keeps our homes, streets, property and lives safe while we are snoring away. They are out in the dark and cold night keeping evil at bay. We must commend them, respect them and support them.

