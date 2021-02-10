Sylva describes Nigerian Police as partners in progress

Metro & Crime

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Wednesday described the  Nigerian Police as partners in  progress of a stronger and safer Nigeria insisting that the force was worthy of commendation.
He therefore called  on members of the public to extend maximum respect to the police.
The former Governor of Bayelsa State in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, stated this  in Abuja while decorating  his Chief Detail Mohammed Salisu Addullahi with his new rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.
ASP Abdullahi was until his promotion an Inspector.
Sylva said: “Our partners in the progress of a stronger, safer Nigeria, the Police Force, is worthy of every commendation they get.
“Their sacrifice keeps our homes, streets, property and lives safe while we are snoring away. They are out in the dark, cold night keeping evil at bay. We must commend them, respect them and support them.”

