Sylva didn’t trade with Lyon’s victory –  APC Chieftain

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State, Festus Daumiebi has disclosed that there was no truth in the allegation that the Minister of Petroleum (State), Timipre Sylva traded with the victory of David Lyon the party’s candidate in the last governorship election.
Daumiebi therefore said there was no rift between the minister and Lyon.
Speaking to journalists on Monday in Yenagoa concerning the crisis rocking  the party in the state, Daumiebi said it was unfair to accuse Sylva of sabotaging the victory of the party describing the allegation as malicious and misguided.
He said: “I am not here to speak whether both leaders have misunderstandings or not but like I said, there is bound to be misunderstanding but even if there is one.
“This is a man who went to my brother and ally David Lyon in his house to say come and contest the governorship,  Lyon was not ready to contest but Sylva persuaded him and set in place the machinery that led to our victory.
“Do you know what it takes to defeat a sitting government, it goes beyond popularity. It goes beyond money and so many factors are involved. So how will Sylva wait until his party emerges victorious then now hand it over to the opposition.
“What has happened has happened and it is high time we all come together and move this party forward as we head into the 2023 general elections. A house divided against itself cannot stand and this  is not the way to go about things.”

