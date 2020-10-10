Sylva: Diversification with gas’ll lift Nigeria’s economy

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said the country can diversify its economy and reap bountifully with gas by effectively utilising it to impact the economy.

The minister, who spoke at the Indorama Petrochemical during a tour of its petrochemicals and fertilizer plants in Eleme, Rivers State, said it was heartwarming for Nigeria to have Indorama utilizing gas in a true sense of valueaddition.

Sylva said: “I have always said that gas is the way to diversify our economy and I have seen it practically today because the polymers (petrochemicals) they produce here is raw material for other industries; and the fertilizer they produce is raw material for the agricultural sector”. “You can see that effective gas utilisation is at the foundation of expanding our economy and we hope that this can be replicated in other parts of Nigeria.”

