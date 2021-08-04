News

Sylva: FG'll continue to invest in hydrocarbons

The Federal Government has reiterated its determination to continue to invest in hydrocarbons despite the global clamour for renewable energy. Nigeria currently has a huge gas reserve of about 600 trillion scf of gas deposit. Delivering an address at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Council 44th Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2021 virtually yesterday, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said Nigeria will leverage on its huge gas reserve as a transition fuel option in the country.

Sylva said he believed that oil and gas would continue to be relevant and play a major part in the energy mix in the foreseeable future adding that; “Our approach towards the climate-change-net-zeroemission debate was to optimise the use of our abundant gas resource domestically as a transition fuel option towards meeting our Nationally Determined Contributions on climate change.”

He maintained that; “As a government, we are determined to encourage more penetration of natural gas and its derivatives for domestic utilisation, power generation, gas-based industries and propulsion in all aspects of the national economy. This would, in a fundamental manner, address the great challenge posed by the volatile oil market, the environmental issues and public health concerns.”

