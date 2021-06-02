Sylva inaugurates Africa’s largest incubation campus in Lagos

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday in Lagos, inaugurated the UNICORN Incubation Campus, reputed to be Africa’s largest incubation campus. The installation was, according to a statement by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), inaugurated with the mission to prepare and equip Nigerian youths in the application of science, technology, and innovation to create home-grown business solutions to everyday problems in the different sectors of the Nigerian economy. He lauded the company for investing in youth development and skill acquisition as opposed to other sectors of the economy that would probably yield higher return on investments. Speaking also, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, also hailed the launch of UNICORN Incubation Campus and promised Board’s partnership to further channel the creativity and energy of Nigerian youths to promote peace, development, and excellence. He noted that the provision of the world-class platform would facilitate education, training, mentorship, infrastructure, and long-term capital to entrepreneurs and start-ups in technology-enabled sectors.
