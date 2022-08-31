News

Sylva inaugurates MDGIF to develop gas sector

The Federal Government yesterday moved to fix the critical missing link in its effort to develop the gas sector with the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Midstream & Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF). While inaugurating the nine-member Council, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, told members to work towards mobilise funds for the provision of the critical infrastructure for the gas industry.

Sylva said the inauguration had further demonstrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to repositioning the energy sector “to drive economic development and prosperity for our people, our nation and value to our partners, in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA)”.

In March 2021, Buhari declared January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2030, as “The Decade of Gas Development for Nigeria”, primarily to set the road map towards a gaspowered economy by 2030. The minister said although the Federal Government has put in place several programmes towards achieving the decade of gas initiatives and developing the huge gas potential of the country, he, however, lamented that the missing link was the absence of the basic gas infrastructure to help realise the objectives. Hesaidakeycauseof poor gas production, gas flaring and low domestic gas utilisation was the gas infrastructure deficit in the country.

“It is estimated that more than $20 billion yearly will be required over the next ten years to bridge these gaps,” he said. The Fund, established under Section 52 of the PIA, resides as a Directorate in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). As a Directoratewithin the Authority, SylvasaidtheFund would be expected to benefit from its internal reporting, operational and organisational processes, adding that in accordance with the PIA, 2021, theCouncil“shallsuperviseandmakeinvestmentdecisions for the Fund”.

 

