Sylva, Irabor, Komolafe read riot act to oil thieves

The Federal Government has warned that it would no longer condone any form of criminality on the nation’s oil and gas facilities and installations, saying that crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals and illegal refiners have their days numbered.

A press statement by Mallam Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC Ltd, said the warning came from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), EngGbenga Komolafe, during an onthe- spot assessment of some pipelines damaged by pipeline vandals and other criminals in some areas and communities of Rivers State, on Wednesday. At Ibaa Community in Emeoha Local Government of Rivers State where the FG delegation witnessed an illegal refinery burnt down by the military, Sylva said apart from causing huge losses for the country, the criminals were also destroying livelihoods of locals and the environment.

To solve the problem, Sylva said: “The community must be involved, the security arm must be involved and the third arm which is the operating publics must also be involved. I want to let everybody know that these criminals have their days numbered because the country has lost so much from their activities.” Also speaking, General Irabor said in carrying out Mr President’s directives to contain losses from these criminalities, the military will deploy a different strategy and a new drive by pursuing not only the criminals, but also their sponsors. “We are not only zeroing in on the criminals, but also on those who are supporting them,” he said.

In his remarks, Engr Komolafe described the acts of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism as “a national disaster and the perpetrators as criminals,” saying: “For those who want to do legitimate business, there are clear government regulations on how that is done. But what we’ve seen here today are criminals and their activities will no longer be tolerated.” On his part, the GMD/CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, explained that the scale of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism seen in the community was beyond explanation. He said that all hands must be on deck to contain the spate of crude oil losses in the country. While appreciating the current leadership of the military, Kyari expressed confidence that through a collaborative effort of government security agencies, host communities and oil companies operating in the area and with the deployment of the right technology, the menace would be contained.

 

