Sylva, Irabor, Komolafe read riot act to oil thieves

The Federal Government has warned that it would no longer condone any form of criminality on the nation’s oil and gas facilities and installations, saying that crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals and illegal refiners have their days numbered.

A press statement by Mallam Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC Ltd, said the warning came from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, during an on-the-spot assessment of some pipelines damaged by pipeline vandals and other criminals in some areas and communities of Rivers State, on Wednesday.

At Ibaa Community in Emeoha Local Government of Rivers State where the FG delegation witnessed an illegal refinery burnt down by the military, Sylva said apart from causing huge losses for the country, the criminals were also destroying livelihoods of locals and the environment.

To solve the problem, Sylva said: “The community must be involved, the security arm must be involved and the third arm which is the operating publics must also be involved. I want to let everybody know that these criminals have their days numbered because the country has lost so much from their activities.”

Also speaking, General Irabor said in carrying out Mr President’s directives to contain losses from these criminalities, the military will deploy a different strategy and a new drive by pursuing not only the criminals, but also their sponsors.

On his part, the GMD/CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, explained that the scale of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism seen in the community was beyond explanation.

 

