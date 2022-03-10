News

Sylva: Nigeria faces high price, lack of investment in gas

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria is facing a double blow from high price of imported gas for cooking and lack of investment in the oil industry. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that lack of fund was the major obstacle to investment in oil globally, saying that it had been difficult to cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change because of funds. According to the minister, investors backing renewable fuels have cut financing for oil projects, reducing production of oil, gas and that coal faster than renewable sources of energy could replace them, pushing prices up.

The minister disclosed this during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, saying that the country was still in transition from firewood to gas, and that some 900 million people in the world, most of them in Africa, had no access to energy for basic need. Sylva said: “It was expected; we were going to arrive at this point where we have an energy crisis.

There is a gap.” He explained that in the last years, Nigeria had to cut oil production from 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to less than 1.5 million bpd due to lack of financing to maintain its facilities. Sylva added that other countries could not be expected to give up the chance to benefit from oil and gas that helped build more developed economies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ve put finishing touches for smooth take off of Atlantic refinery – Sylva

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has disclosed that finishing touches have been put in place for the smooth take off of the Atlantic modular refinery that will be located at Okpoma Kingdom, Brass Island in Bayelsa State.   Speaking at the weekend during a grand reception organised in his honour by […]
News

Kano: Youth coalition calls for quick reforms, urges protesters to vacate roads

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths Agitating for Peaceful Coexistence (CCNYAPC) has called for reforms in the Nigeria Police to suit current challenges in the country. The coalition also called on protesting youths in the country to vacate the streets in the interest of peace. This was contained in an address delivered at an interactive […]
News

Kalu commiserates with House of Igbinedion over demise of Mrs Maria Igbinedion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with the House of Igbinedion over the demise of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion. Describing the deceased as a woman of virtue, Kalu acknowledged the outstanding attributes of the late […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica