Sylva: Nigeria faces high price, lack of investment in gas

Nigeria is facing a double blow from high price of imported gas for cooking and lack of investment in the oil industry. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that lack of fund was the major obstacle to investment in oil globally, saying that it had been difficult to cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change because of funds. According to the minister, investors backing renewable fuels have cut financing for oil projects, reducing production of oil, gas and that coal faster than renewable sources of energy could replace them, pushing prices up.

The minister disclosed this during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, saying that the country was still in transition from firewood to gas, and that some 900 million people in the world, most of them in Africa, had no access to energy for basic need. Sylva said: “It was expected; we were going to arrive at this point where we have an energy crisis.

There is a gap.” He explained that in the last years, Nigeria had to cut oil production from 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to less than 1.5 million bpd due to lack of financing to maintain its facilities. Sylva added that other countries could not be expected to give up the chance to benefit from oil and gas that helped build more developed economies.

