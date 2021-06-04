Sylva: Nigeria has achieved 35% local content compliance

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday said that Nigeria has achieved a significant 35 per cent local content compliance in 2021 from a dismal five per cent in 2010. Speaking at the maiden edition of the African Local Content Roundtable (ALCR) at the Nigerian Content Tower, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Sylva said through implementation of local content, Nigeria had been able to achieve significant progress in value addition, adding that Nigeria planned to achieve 70 per cent local content compliance in the next six years.

He said: “We have achieved significant growth in country value addition from less than 5 per cent in 2010 to 35 per cent in 2021 and we have set an ambitious target to achieve 70 per cent local content in the oil and gas sector by 2027”. Sylvia stated that the nation’s “success story in the oil and gas industry has led to a bold step to extend local content to other sectors of the Nigerian economy,” stressing that; “as a caring African country, we have also considered it necessary to amplify the benefits of local content to our fellow African countries and that is the essence of the African Local Content Roundtable”. Speaking further, the minister said “any country that aspires to achieve rapid and sustainable economic growth must put in place an economic model that enables its human capital to harness its natural resources to create wealth and economic prosperity.” He noted that Nigeria embraced “local content as an economic development model for the oil and gas sector,” adding that the move helped to effectively develop the nation’s abundant hydrocarbon despots in Nigeria. While lamenting the lack of benefits from hydrocarbon production in Africa to the desired economic growth in our continent the minister said: “While over 15 African nations are producing and exporting crude oil, the sad reality is that our people have not benefited maximally from this natural resource, either because we have not managed the proceeds optimally or we failed to domesticate the core operations of the industry.”

