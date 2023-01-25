News

Sylva: Nigeria’ll support OPEC, GECF’s efforts to stabilise energy market

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday, said that Nigeria will continue to lend full support to the efforts of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Conference and Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in their quest to balance and stabilize the energy market for the benefit of all, as well as strengthening the organisations’ shared values and protecting their common interest.

He spoke when Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, who is Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, and the current President of the OPEC/GECF, visited him in Abuja. Sylva identified dwindling investments as a pertinent challenge that currently threatens the oil and gas industry in Africa. He said: “Your Excellency, be rest assured that Nigeria stands ready to assist you in every way possible to ensure the success of your double tenure as the 2023 President of the OPEC Conference and the President of the GECF Ministerial Council.”

 

