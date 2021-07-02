News

Sylva: Peace key to economic devt in Niger Delta

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has urged Niger Delta youths to be at the vanguard of promoting peace in the region to be able to attract investment and development. Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Niger Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard, at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Towers, Abuja, yesterday, Sylva said development can only come to the region in an atmosphere of peace. He said: “I will emphasise that peace is very crucial to development. Development can only take place where peace thrives,” adding that everyone in the region, especially youths, must be ambassadors of peace.

Sylva said he was quick to associate with any group that promoted peace in the country, espe-cially in the Niger Delta region, because it was a panacea to luring the oil companies and other companies to the region. “If we want to bring back the oil companies, the job before us is to bring back peace to the region. Every Niger Delta youth must be part of the peace process. This is the only way the oil companies can return to the region. It is not for us to say the oil companies to come back to the region, it is also for us to do what will bring peace,” the minister added.

He lamented that the ugly incidents of the past led to the exodus of the oil companies from the region and noted however that the new initiative of engendering peace in the region “is a welcome development.” While thanking the APC youth for the visit and award given to him, Sylva said the Federal Government would continue to pay attention to the region to bring the needed development. He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had done so much for the Niger Delta since coming on board and called for cooperation from all for the success of the regime. In an earlier address, the leader of the Niger Delta APC Youths, Mr Fiawei Pathfinder, said they decided to visit to show support for President Buhari and Chief Sylva’s efforts in bringing the needed development to the region.

