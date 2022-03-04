News

Sylva: Petrol scarcity like an accident, is undesirable, unexpected

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said the worsening scarcity of petrol in the country was like an accident which was undesirable and unexpected. Briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Sylva assured Nigerians that the long queues would soon be a thing of the past in the coming days, even as he maintained that the present administration has done a lot over the years to ensure petrol availability and at the right price. He said: “This kind of supply disruptions are like accidents, they are not desirable and you don’t expect them to happen but they do happen once in a while.

You will agree with me that this administration has done well as far as fuel supply is concerned. “But accidents do happen and this is one of those accidents that was not foreseen but I am quite happy today to hear from the Group Managing Director and the Authority (Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority) Chief Executive all that they have been doing to ensure that this problem under control. Earlier, the Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, reiterated that the Corporation has enough petrol in stock to end the shortages, saying, “we are doing everything possible to bring the situation under control.

 

