Sylva: Proposed PIB’ll create sustainability in oil, gas sector

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday said that the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would create a wide variety of features that would drive sustainability of the oil and gas sector. Sylva stated this at a virtual Nigeria Energy Transformation Summit (NEITS), organised by Society of Petroleum Engineers.

The theme of the summit was; ‘Changing Global Energy Landscape: Strategies for Industry Sustainability.’

“The proposed PIB will also provide a wide variety of features to ensure that natural gas makes the optimal contribution to sustainable industry and national development in the medium to long term.

“The Petroleum Industry Bill will provide a framework for sustained and increased petroleum industry activities in terms of developing gas for the domestic market. “It will also increase oil production under competitive terms to support the goal of a stronger non-oil economy for the benefit of all,” he said.

He added that the global COVID-19 pandemic had made indigenous participation in the oil and gas value chain an imperative.

