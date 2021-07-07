Sylva: The man with the Midas touch turns 57

It is William James, a philosopher, who says: “It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome.” For those who know the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Marlin Sylva, this philosopher may have spoken about him, a man whose positive attitude adds the Midas touch to everything, ensuring that they are accomplished, no matter how mountainous the task is. His commitment and dedication to do the job is not only inspiring; it is very infectious.

This is not just for the saying! Perhaps this is what President Muhammadu Buhari would be saying today when he turns around to see the giant strides of his administration within the short period he has had Sylva as the “alternate Minister” in the petroleum ministry. When Buhari appointed Sylva as petroleum minister (state) in 2019, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the draft for which the foundation was laid at the turn of the millennium in 2000, was in its 18th year, awaiting approval and passage into law.

The closest the draft legislation came to being passed into law was during the 8th National Assembly. Out of the four components of the Bill, the National Assembly passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) mainly to provide the legal framework for the establishment of the governance structures to regulate operations of the petroleum industry. The legislative processes were completed, as the two Chambers of the National Assembly produced a harmonised copy of the Bill sent to the President for assent.

However, just when Nigerians were about to heave a sigh of relief that the burden of the long delay in passing the Bill into law had been lifted, the President said he would not pen his signature, citing certain provisions that required further attention. When Sylva arrived on the scene, he took up the difficult assignment of getting the PIB passed into law as one of his cardinal agenda to accomplish. Today, what seemed unachievable by anyone was achieved last Thursday, with the passage into law of the PIB, pending the crucial final lap of getting the presidential seal of approval to make it an official working document, regulating the operations of the petroleum industry.

The PIB, when signed into law, would provide the solid foundation upon which the growth of the country’s petroleum industry would rely on. This is only one of the record achievements that commend Sylva as the man with the Midas touch. For over 43 years since its establishment, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), carried the ugly toga of being a cesspool of corruption; a place where nothing worked, despite sitting at the helm of the industry that accounts for more 80 percent of the country’s revenues. Opacity was its other name, as transparency and accountability were strange phenomena in their operations.

But following Sylvia’s arrival, the NNPC published its first Audited Account for the year ended 2019, highlighting the massive losses accumulated by successive administrations in recent memory. The corporation followed quickly with the publication of the 2020 Audited accounts. It has not only sustained the practice as an entrenched culture, but has kept faith with its commit-ment and determination to publish details of its monthly financial and operations report, capturing the performances of all its strategic business units, subsidiaries and affiliates.

This is an unknown tradition in the history of Nigeria public institutions. Today, the NNPC that was loathed as a global outcast in the committee of respectable corporate citizens has been found worthy to be named as one of the strategic partners of the global Extractive Industries’ Transparency Initiative (EITI) for the ongoing reforms of its processes. This is not only commendable but a feat that Sylva and the management of the Corporation have vowed to sustain.

The achievement of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), a global leader in gas development, is another worthy story of mention. After quickly ramping up its production output capacity to about six trains and 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity, it appeared its potential to expand and grow was stalled but, with Sylva coordinating and pulling the strings along with management of the NNPC and all the partners involved in the execution of the project, the final investment decision for the construction of the Nigeria LNG Train 7 was taken in December 2019 at the peak of the fiery impact of Coronavirus pandemic, which devastated the world and frustrated fresh investment initiatives. Happily, last month, the official ground breaking ceremony of the Train 7 project was performed, in Bonny, Rivers State by President Muhammadu Buhari, signalling the official commencement of the construction of the Train 7 project. What a stride for the Nigeria gas sector? When completed, the plant would not only consolidate Nigeria’s position among global leaders in the liquefied natural gas businesses, but also boost the country’s current global LNG production capacity by 35 percent, to about 30 MTPA as well as Nigeria’s competitiveness in the LNG market.

Over the years, successive administrations have paid lip service to an agenda to harness for value the huge potential of the country’s gas reserves, put conservatively at about 206 trillion cubic feet, but not with Sylva who sees gas as transition energy between oil and renewable energy. He believes that Nigeria needs to diversify the economy and create the needed jobs for its teeming population. With the world said to be approaching the end of the oil era in the next 50 years, Sylva believes Nigeria is still far from joining the energy transition train as the country is yet to harness the vast gas resources.

Gas is fuel for our cars, domestic fuel for cooking and other household chores, generation of electricity, power to the country’s industrial establishments, like fertiliser plants, petrochemical and methanol plants. Sylva believes that before the transition to renewable energy, the country should utilise her gas resources to develop infrastructure for the benefit of the people. Perhaps, that is why he has supported the programme of aggressive development of gas utilization projects. Sylva is leading the showcase of the Ajoakuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, one of the legacy projects of the Buhari administration.

Ojie Ejemhen, a political commentator, contributed this piece from Abuja, Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...