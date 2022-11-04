Sylva urges quick repair of East-West road

The Minister of States for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has sought the quick repair of the East-West road destroyed by the flooding in 2022. Speaking yesterday along the Okogbe portion of the road, Sylva said what he saw was beyond what was being talked about. He stated: “As we stand here, we can see that the water is receding but the water will come back in a few months’ time next year. “We must look for a kind of solution to this problem which has bedeviled us here. “It is not a natural disaster but it is something that we experience every year.” The former Bayelsa State governor added: “We have to come together as a people and leave our political differences aside. “We are not here to campaign at all. This is not about any political party. This is about Nigeria. “The Federal Executive Council has already taken steps to ensure that this problem is resolved and ensure that the devastation that we are seeing is resolved as quickly as possible.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...