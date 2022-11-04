Sylva urges quick repair of East-West road

The Minister of States for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has sought the quick repair of the East-West road destroyed by the flooding in 2022. Speaking yesterday along the Okogbe portion of the road, Sylva said what he saw was beyond what was being talked about. He stated: “As we stand here, we can see that the water is receding but the water will come back in a few months’ time next year. “We must look for a kind of solution to this problem which has bedeviled us here. “It is not a natural disaster but it is something that we experience every year.” The former Bayelsa State governor added: “We have to come together as a people and leave our political differences aside. “We are not here to campaign at all. This is not about any political party. This is about Nigeria. “The Federal Executive Council has already taken steps to ensure that this problem is resolved and ensure that the devastation that we are seeing is resolved as quickly as possible.”
Related Articles
2023: Repeating 2015 mistake’ll come with greater consequences –Obi
A former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has advised Nigerians not to repeat the mistake of 2015 and 2019 in the 2023 general election. He admonished the electorate not to vote for incompetent leaders in the forthcoming elections. Speaking during a consultation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sexual Harassment Bill protects society members – Shekarau
As the outcry following the Senate passage of the Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 into law last month continues to rage in some quarters, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Chapter, Mrs. Hauwa Shekerau said the Bill provided protection for every member of the society. The Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 similarly offered every […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Angry protesters block Benin-Sapele-Warri highway over 8 years of blackout
Thousands of people from Mosogar community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State recently caused a massive gridlock as they took to the Benin-Sapele-Warri Expressway, demanding for electricity after eight years of blackout. The residents also accused the community leaders of fraud saying, “They collected money from us and yet we have not […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)