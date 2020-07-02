Metro & Crime

Sylva, Wabote are illustrious Bayelsa sons – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, as illustrious sons of the state.

Diri, who was reacting to a recent online publication, which tended to cast aspersions on Chief Sylva and the NCDMB that Wabote heads, said the duo deserved the support of all well-meaning Bayelsans and indeed the Ijaw nation.

The Bayelsa helmsman in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, noted that what Bayelsa needs at this time is for everyone to seek the good and development of the state regardless of political affiliation or persuasion.

“Chief Sylva, having served as governor of Bayelsa, contributed and is still contributing his quota to development of our state. Now he is an appointee of Mr. President, serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum. The best we can do as a state and as a people is to continue to support him. Politics should not be allowed to divide us,” he said.

The governor, while also commending the NCDMB boss, said Wabote carved a niche for himself in the oil industry as a top executive with Shell before his appointment to drive the country’s local content policy.

“So far, in my view, Engr. Wabote has done very well and continues to break new grounds in implementing Nigeria’s local content policy. As a state, we are very proud of him and the work he is doing. With the location of the magnificent NCDMB head office in Yenagoa, my administration has ensured and created the enabling environment for its seamless operations.”

Governor Diri said his administration’s doors were open for collaboration with the ministry and the agency that both Sylva and Wabote represent, contending that all hands must be on deck to attract positive development to the state.

