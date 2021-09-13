Opinion

Sylva’s two years giant strides in the oil and gas sector

Posted on

On August 22, 2019, shortly after being inaugurated as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, President Muhammadu Buhari handed Timipreye Marlin Sylva a nine mandate area constituting the policy agenda in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

 

In less than two years of being in the saddle, as Minister of State Petroleum Resources, supporting the policy directions of Mr President, in the oil and gas sector,

 

Sylva has endeared himself to Nigerians through remarkable achievements in key areas. On Tuesday, August 18, 2021, as he featured in a special media briefing to present the two years performance report of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Chief Sylva reeled out his numerous achievements to journalists with the tone and candour of a fulfilled man.

 

Who would blame the ex-Bayelsa Governor for toing this path with the successes he has recorded in areas where only men with faith and zeal excel. Never    has Nigeria had it so good in the oil and gas sector than now despite the havoc wrecked on the global economies by COVID-19.

 

“So far, I can tell you without any fear of contradiction, we have ticked all the boxes,” he said at the briefing and added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic: “We were able to take some key investments decisions that have transformed the economic landscape of Nigeria.

 

We have done well in these two years of coming on board and I am grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving me the opportunity to serve this great country Nigeria”. The elated Sylva was, however, quick to add that so much still needs to be done to opt the scale and be at par with other oil and gas producing countries of the world.

 

“That does not mean that it is time for us to rest on our oars. We believe it is time to do more jobs; to clean up and deliver legacies that would outlive this administration,” he said. One area where Chief Sylva would not be forgotten easily is his commitment and push for the passage and assent of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

 

The presidential assent on August 16, 2021 is expected to trigger a chain of local and foreign investments, which had in the past eluded the country due to the absence of enabling law governing the oil and gas sector of the economy.

 

Absence of a governance law stalled Nigeria’s chances of benefiting from a whopping $50 billion foreign investments in the oil and gas sector to Africa in 2020 where the country only managed to grab a paltry $3 billion despite it’s no one position in the sector, in Africa.

 

With the support of President Buhari, Sylva guided the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to a N258 billion profit in the 2020 financial year, breaking a 44-year jinx.

 

Sylva was also key in the Final Investment Decisions (FID) on the multi-billion dollar Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project and the strategic 614-kilometre Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kano (AKK) gas pipelines project designed to transport the abundant gas resources from the oil fields in the Niger Delta to industrial establishments in the northern and other parts of the country and beyond.

 

The completion of both projects are expected to generate millions of jobs across the value chain and help deepen domestic gas penetration in the country as well as increase Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global LNG market. In his vision to open up the hitherto mono economy to diverse investments,

 

Sylva within the last two years structured the decade of gas project and the successfully launched by President Buhari in 2020 coupled with the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) are designed to put Nigeria at the driver’s seat of global gas investments and utilization, especially at the behest of the drive towards renewable energies.

 

The NGEP, with N250 billion investment funds provided by the Federal Government focuses on the development of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) subsectors; develop gas-to-people structure; ensure policy guidelines implementation, regulations and DPR guidelines

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

