Sylvester Oromoni: Accused student suffered shock after police interrogation, says father

Father of one of the senior students of Dowen College, Lagos, accused of beating the late 12-yearold Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., Mr Samuel Inyang, has said that his son suffered from shock and paroxysm after returning from police interrogation. Paroxysm is a sudden attack or outburst of emotion or activity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Inyang, a trader, testified yesterday at an Ikeja Coroner’s Court unraveling the circumstances surrounding the death of the student. He was being cross-examined by counsel to Lagos State Government Akin George. Inyang said that he was satisfied with advice from Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), released on Jan. 4.

“Ever since my son was detained and released, he has been going through a lot of trauma. He cries at night.” George referred Inyang to paragraph 17 of his Witness Statement on Oath to ascertain the credibility of the medical condition of his son. “You mentioned that your son has a medical condition.

How did you know? Are you a doctor? Did you take him to a hospital for checkup?” George queried.

The witness responded, “My son has been shaking and weeping since he came back from police station. He has paroxysm.” Questioning him further, George said, “How did you come about the word – paroxysm? Do you know the meaning?”

The witness replied, “After my discussion with my lawyer, we came about the word – paroxysm.” Probing the witness further, George asked if his son had no reason to appear before the coroner. He replied in the affirmative.

The Coroner, Mr Mikhail Kadiri, had objected to Inyang testifying. He said that the witness had no credible evidence to give because he was not the student.

“The witness is not relevant in the inquest. The actual witness is one of the students. “I will prefer the witness (student) himself. If he does not want to come, I will have no choice than to summon him. “The position of the deceased’s family is that he was beaten and given a poisonous substance.

“The witness in the box is not the student of the school. What evidence does he have to tender? Counsel to Inyang, Mr Olumide Akinimi, had prayed the court to allow him to testify since his son was a day student, not a boarder.

