Sylvester Oromoni died of septicemia, LASUTH pathologist insists

The Pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Dr. Sunday Shokunle Soyemi who carried out an autopsy on the body of late Sylvester Oromoni, has insisted that the 12-year-old former student of Dowen College, died of Septicemia (Sepsis).

 

Dr. Soyemi told the Ikeja Coroner’s Court presided over by Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, which is saddled with the assignment of unraveling the circumstances leading to the death of late Sylvester, that his findings, during the autopsy on the deceased, indicated a generalised infection of the body.

 

The Physician further described part of his finding as Lobar pneumonia. While led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the pathologist said: “It was an infection of the lungs, the deceased also has an infection of the liver, the kidneys, infection of right arm, the soft tissue of the muscles covering the bone below the ankle.

 

“The summary of these is that he had generalised infections. “This could have been treated. What could have been used for his treatment is massive doses of intravenous, antibiotic, intravenous fluid and blood transfusion.” The pathologist added that based on his finding, the boy’s illness could have been properly managed if he was taken for proper treatment. He also noted that Oromoni’s condition was not a terminal case at all.

 

Speaking further, the witness disclosed that the first pathologist who conducted the initial autopsy on the deceased failed to cut some organs that would have revealed whether the late student died of ingestion of poisonous substance. Dr Soyemi also faulted the initial pathologist’s report which he described as a botched autopsy.

 

The witness said that a black substance was discovered in the intestine of the deceased during the second autopsy, noting that he did not carry out a test to determine what the black substance was because LASUTH doesn’t have a toxicology laboratory.

 

Meanwhile, during the cross examination by Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, the witness was asked if it was proper for one of the 14 persons present at the post mortem, especially Dr. Iwikwe Chikwodili Isabella, who represented one of the accused students to speak on Arise TV about autopsy findings.

The pathologist responded, “That’s not the practice, it is not normal and not the usual thing. “I was embarrassed when the report was being discussed on TV because she didn’t perform the autopsy, she observed all through. It’s not the normal practice even if you have done the autopsy,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
