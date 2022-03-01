Metro & Crime

Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College now installing CCTV cameras – Teacher

Following the death of 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, Dowen College, Lagos, has begun installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

 

A teacher and houseparent at the college, Mr Ahmed Ayomo, made the disclosure yesterday before an Ikeja Corona’s Court investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the student who died on Nov.ember 30, 2021.

 

His family is alleging that he died from injuries he sustained in an attack by five senior students of Dowen College for refusing to join a cult.

 

The family also alleges that the late student was forced to drink an obnoxious substance by his attackers. Advice by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions released on Jan. 4, however, disputed the allegations. It stated that an autopsy revealed  the cause of the student’s death as acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis.

 

Ayomo, an Islamic Studies Teacher, who has been employed by Dowen College for 13 years, made the disclosure while answering questions from the Coroner, Mr Mikhail Kadiri. Ayomo, who served as a guardian to the late student, also told the court that, to ensure safety and security of students, additional apartments for houseparents were being built on each block of hostels in the college.

 

Regarding the bullying allegation, Ayomo said that he was not aware if the school management  took any disciplinary action against the student that asked the deceased to describe the private part of his elder sister.

 

“The Assistant Director of the hostel, Mr Valentine, punished the student for the act, but I am not aware if the management as a whole took any disciplinary action against him,” he said. Kadiri asked, “As a father, if it were you, how would you feel?

 

Would you still have confidence in the school?” Ayomo responded that he would not feel happy but he would still have confidence in the school. Earlier, while being cross-examined by counsel to the Oromoni  family, Mr Andrew Efole, the witness said that the late student never complained to him about some senior students demanding for his provisions. Efole, referencing to the statements of witnesses to the police, disputed Ayomo’s claim.

 

He said that he was aware that the deceased informed the teacher about some senior students wanting to take his provisions from him. Efole enquired again if the deceased ever complained to Ayomo, as his house parent, that his provisions were being taken away by some senior students.

 

The witness then replied in the affirmative. “If I confront you with a document to the effect that he complained to you, would you want the court to regard you as a witness that lacks integrity?

 

“I want to refer the court to a statement made by the witness dated Dec.12, 2021, at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

“It reads: ‘Sylvester Oromoni was well known to me as his houseparent. He complained that some people were begging him for his provisions, that he would like to keep the provisions in my house for protection’. “This statement was written by you,” Efole said

 

