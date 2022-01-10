Sylvester Oromoni: I won’t bury my son, even if it takes 30 yrs, until justice is done – Father

…blame legal system, not Police on suspects’ release – Umegboro

The allegedgruesome murder of Sylvester Oromoni at the Dowen College yesterday assumed another twist as the father Sylvester Oromoni Snr insisted that he will not buryhis son, even if ittakes30 years to uncover the truth. Thecircumstancessurrounding the alleged bullying and torture of the boy for refusing to join a cult group in the school that was said to be responsible for his death has been shrouded in mystery. Thiswasnothankstotheresults of the first and second autopsy conducted on him. The Delta State Government had vowed to get justice for Sylvester being an indigene of the state and directed the Committee of Child’s Right Implementation to swing into action. But as the police statement maintained that Sylvester died of natural causes, his father, who swiftly rejected it, said no amount of consolationwould compelhimto bury the boy until justice is served on the truth of the matter. Theautopsy carried outby aconsultant pathologist at the Central Hospital Warri, Clement Vhriterhire, revealed that Sylvester died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma” while the interim and final autopsy report by LASUTH attributed the cause of death to “Septicaemia, lobar pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis andpyomyositisof therightankle”. Sylvester’s family and his lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) had kicked

against the DPP’s advice with the latter describing the report as “escapist and hasty.” Hisfather categorically declared ‘no retreat, no surrender’ in Warri yesterday in the case and insisted thathis sonwouldnotbeburieduntil “justice is served” even if it took him his lifetime to pursue. He said: “The family does not have power. We only rely on God. If they insist that the school will reopen, there is no problem. If God keeps me for 20 or 30 years, I will followupthiscase. Iwon’tretreatandI won’t surrender in the matter. Government will come, government will go. I am not bothered. The soul of that boy is crying round. God is alive; He cannot be bribed. “My son will never be buried. If it takes me 30 years to get justice, he would remain there (in the mortuary). Heismy son; Iwon’tbury him. Nigeriansshouldlookbeyondwhat they are saying.” He said the autopsy report was doctored: “Do they have any autopsy report? They don’t have any. The doctor that did the autopsy in Delta State was recommended by the Area Commander. He is not the family doctor. We don’t know him. Our lawyer applied to the Area Command to get a copy of the autopsy.” But the outgoing Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Odumosu, on the update investigation dismissed any foul play. He said eight persons – five pupils and three house masters – were arrested following a petition to the police on the matter, adding that on December 9, 2021, he interviewed the late pupil’s family, the school management, and witnesses at the command’s headquarters. The discharge of the accused persons held in connection with the death of a 12-year-oldstudentof DowenCollegeinLagos, MasterSylvester Oromoni is in tandem with the legal system, andthereforenotthefaultof thePolice, apublicaffairsanalyst, Mr. CarlUmegborostatedinastatement yesterday. Umegboro, who is also an associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, explained that though the eye witnesses’ accounts suggest that the young student was extremely, pitilessly bullied and torture which possibly led or contributed to his death, however, the murder charge which the accused persons were held compulsorily demands an autopsy report to establish the crimes against them. Possibly, the deceased had ailments that already overwhelmed hissystem prior to the alleged torture. He said that autopsy report is a superior evidence which cannot be overshadowed by eye witnesses’ accountsinanymurdercaseconsidering that humans are unpredictable

