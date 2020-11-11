Sylvester starts CBN tennis title defence in style

The defending champion of the men’s singles event of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship, Emmanual Sylvester, yesterday proved that he is not in a hurry to relinguish the title after seeing-off the challenge of Joshua Daniel whom he defeated 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the 3rd round. Sylvester had on Monday started the defence of his crown on a good note by stopping Uk-based Andu Muktar 6-2, 6-3 in the championship opener.

Tournament seed 3, Abdulmumuni Babalola booked his 3rd round ticket with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Michael Ayoola. The 2019 Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Tournament seed 2, Joseph Imeh, who eased passed Augustine Stepphen 6-1, 6-3 in their first round clash on Monday to book a 2nd round ticket, is still slugging it out with Wilson Igbinovia in a match that will determine who moves into today’s 3rd round games as at the time of filing this report.

After dropping Idris Aliyu 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, Daniel Joshua who is still licking wounds of defeat following his second round exit from this year’s tournament having been sent packing by the defending champion ( Sylvester Emmanuel ) in yesterday’s 2nd matches, is blaming mother luck for his woes.

