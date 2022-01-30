Symbol of the classy and sophisticated

Gloves are known to be the perfect accessory for any English bridal party or dress-up event. Gloves portray elegant lifestyle, class, stylish and sophistication.

Gloves are fast becoming the number one accessory for stylists and photoshoots. To create retro vintage styles, gloves are one of the items that are a must-have.

This is why famous fashion designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, Tiannah Place Empire always plays up this piece in her stylish studio. Gloves were prominent in the high class fashion of the 1970s.

To portray the flamboyant lifestyle of great Gatsby, the ladies wore fancy gloves as part of their style. Nigerian celebrities recreated this style as the dress code of a movie premiere in 2019. Be inspired by these gorgeous pieces.

