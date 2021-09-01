News

Symphonic signs Moses Bliss for distribution deal

Global independent music distribution and marketing company, Symphonic Distribution, has announced the signing of Nigerian gospel super talent, Moses Bliss, to a worldwide distribution deal. This marks the beginning of Symphonic’s emergence in the Nigerian market.

Tunji Afonja, Creative Executive at Symphonic Distro, said “Moses is leading a revolution in gospel coolness, swag, lyrical spice and mainstream appeal.” Moses Bliss comes with global star potential and is in line to be the next gospel superstar from Nigeria. He rose to prominence with his gospel hit; “Too Faithful” released in 2019. He has shared the stage with the biggest names in gospel music, with the likes of Pastor Chris, Sinach, Frank Edwards, Tye Tribbett, Samsong, Sonnie Badu, Buchi, Tim Godfrey and more. He is a pianist, a drummer, a vocal coach and music director for The Engraced Music crew (TEM crew).

