Synagogue Church: Fire outbreak checked, no lives lost

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Authorities of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have there was a fire outbreak at its old church building in Agodo, Egbe area of Lagos, but insisted the fire has been brought under control and that there was no lost of lives and injuries to anyone as well as damage to property.

In a press statement, the church said: ”On the evening Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a fire outbreak occurred at the old site of the SCOAN, located at Agodo, Egbe; about two kilometers from SCOAN headquarters cathedral.

”The fire outbreak was from a general purpose store at the old site and has been successfully put out through the efforts of the ministry’s emergency response team, with no injuries whatsoever and no lives lost.”

It further stated that investigation is on to unravel the cause of the fire while assuring the public and its various partners of their safety: ”Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. To this end, we wish to assure our esteemed members, partners and friends of the ministry that we are on top of the situation. There is no need for panic and unnecessary speculations.

”As sons and daughters of love, we shall continually uphold the assurances of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who has conquered the world for our sakes.

”Please, disregard any alarmist news aimed at creating panic amongst the church members in particular and the general public.

”We are no longer slaves to fear. We are children of God.”

It would be recalled that the Founder of the church, Prophet TB Joshua, a popular global television evangelist, passed on in the month of June last year, at the age of 57 and was buried few weeks after.

