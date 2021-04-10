News

Syndicate manipulating IPPIS to defraud government –Reps

The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has alleged that a syndicate of civil servants and operators of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) are manipulating the system to defraud the federal government.

The committee made this allegation yesterday at a meeting with stakeholders in the health sector to deliberate on ways of resolving the industrial dispute between the government and resident doctors who are currently on strike. At the commencement of the meeting, the lawmakers expressed dismay over the embarrassment the strike has caused the government, blaming the situation on alleged ineptitude of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) leadership, who was supposed to be abreast of happenings within its domain.

The lawmakers took turn to grill the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, the MDCN Registrar, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, and representatives of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). They all expressed disdain at what they described as a “national embarrassment,” occasioned by the greed of some people in the MDAs who have formed a syndicate to manipulate the IPPIS and defraud government. The MDCN Registrar, Sanusi, who was asked by the permanent secretary to brief the committee said that he was just getting to hear about the issue of double payment by IPPIS to some doctors and dentists in some hospitals on Thursday. But in another breath, the same registrar disclosed to the committee that issues of multiple salaries have led to serious pressure on his council. “In the last two, three weeks, there has been serious pressure on us because of this matter,” he said.

