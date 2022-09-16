‘Synergy among security agencies, panacea for crime reduction’

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Sunday Agboola, has urged collaboration between the security agencies to boost the fight against insecurity. He made the call during a courtesy visit to his office by the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration, Timothy Olasiyan. Agboola said both agencies belong to the Ministry of Interior, hence the need for strong collaboration to get the best result, and to achieve the mandates of each agency. “NSCDC has a very good working relationship with the Nigeria Immigration Service in some of its operations across the country. Our responsibility is to ensure security of lives and property,” the commandant said. Oladele stressed the need for all security agencies to tackle the security challenges facing Nigeria together. He said: “Security is no longer exclusive. It is inclusive; therefore, every hand must be on deck to achieve safety in the land. Carrying the best riffle or the best weapon does not guarantee your well-being without the cooperation of your community.”
Related Articles
N’Zealand: At least four injured in supermarket stabbing
At least four people have been injured, three of whom are now in critical condition, after a stabbing attack at a New Zealand supermarket. The stabbing took place at a Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin on South Island in the afternoon, reports the BBC. One person has been taken into custody, authorities said. Prime […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen kill Bauchi lawmaker, abduct wives, one-year-old daughter
Gunmen have killed a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Mante Baraza, at his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the state and also abducted his two wives and a one-yearold daughter. The killing was confirmed by the Bauchi State Police Command, which said Baraza was a member representing Dass constituency. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG’s N6bn portable water for Ogoni communities excites group
The Environmental Right Action and Friend of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) yesterday expressed delight over the N6 billion approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) over the provision of portable water for oil polluted Ogoni communities. The environmental right group also insisted that Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Projects (HYPREP) should establish a “Centre of Excellence” for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)