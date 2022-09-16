‘Synergy among security agencies, panacea for crime reduction’

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Sunday Agboola, has urged collaboration between the security agencies to boost the fight against insecurity. He made the call during a courtesy visit to his office by the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration, Timothy Olasiyan. Agboola said both agencies belong to the Ministry of Interior, hence the need for strong collaboration to get the best result, and to achieve the mandates of each agency. “NSCDC has a very good working relationship with the Nigeria Immigration Service in some of its operations across the country. Our responsibility is to ensure security of lives and property,” the commandant said. Oladele stressed the need for all security agencies to tackle the security challenges facing Nigeria together. He said: “Security is no longer exclusive. It is inclusive; therefore, every hand must be on deck to achieve safety in the land. Carrying the best riffle or the best weapon does not guarantee your well-being without the cooperation of your community.”

