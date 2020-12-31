News

Syria: At least 28 killed in ambush on bus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A bus has been attacked in eastern Syria, killing at least 28 people, reportedly soliders.
Syrian state media said the bus was targeted on Wednesday in the restive Deir al-Zour province, saying it was “citizens” killed.
But other sources including a monitoring group said soldiers were on board, giving a higher death toll, reports the BBC.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) attributed the attack to the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, saying 37 soldiers died.
Citing sources, the SOHR said the attack was a “well-planned ambush by Islamic State members, targeting three buses carrying pro-regime militiamen and soldiers”.
Other sources cited by Reuters also said the buses carried Syrian state troops.
IS fighters and Syrian forces loyal to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad often clash in the area, near the ancient city of Palmyra.
In 2014, IS imposed its brutal rule on millions of people, at one stage controlling 88,000 sq km (34,000 sq miles) of territory stretching from western Syria to eastern Iraq.
After five years of fighting, local forces backed by the US and its allies managed to wrest back all the territory controlled by IS.
IS was declared territorially defeated in Syria and Iraq in March 2019.
But its presence has endured in parts of Syria, which has been racked by a civil war since 2011 and IS cells continue to launch attacks. If confirmed the latest attack would be the deadliest this year carried out by the group, the SOHR said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigerian-born Irish teenagers beat 1,500 others to win prize for app invention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An award-winning app that can help patients with dementia will launch later this month in app stores. But unlike most apps — made by professional software developers in a maledominated tech industry — this one was created by three teenage girls. The Nigerian-Irish teens are the champions of Technovation Girls, an international competition that challenges […]
News

El-Rufai sacks Education Secretaries, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has removed the Education Secretaries of all the 23 local government areas in the state. Also shown the door is the General Manager of Community and Social Development Agency(CSDA). A statement from the office of the Governor said the development and personnel adjustments were in order to “reinvigorate governance […]
News

Fuel, electricity prices: Osun NLC rallies workers for today’s strike

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called on workers in the state to abide by a directive of its national body to participate in the strike action scheduled for today to protest federal government’s hike in fuel price and the electricity tariff.   Speaking with our correspondent in Osogbo yesterday, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica