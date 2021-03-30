News

Syrian President, wife recover from COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday.
“After the end of the quarantine period, symptoms of COVID-19 and negative PCR results, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs Asma al-Assad have resumed their work normally,” the presidency said in a statement.
The Syrian presidency had announced that Assad and his wife, who announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, had tested positive on March 8, reports Reuters.
Syria has seen a sharp rise in infections since mid-February, a member of the government’s coronavirus advisory committee told Reuters last week as the country kicked off its vaccination campaign.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ganduje appoints outgoing BUK VC pro-chancellor of state varsity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. bdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University.   A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Bello, a professor […]
News Top Stories

Burna Boy, Wizkid win Grammy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Burna Boy, and hip pop rave, Wizkid, have both won awards at the 2021 Grammys. Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé, Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.   Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, […]
News

Abia Minority Whip eulogises Buhari, Kalu over Arochukwu power station

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Minority Whip and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Dr. Mike Ukoha, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Chief Orji Uzor on their efforts at reviving the abandoned transmission substation at Uburu Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local government area. Also, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica