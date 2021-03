Syrian President, wife recover from COVID-19

The Minority Whip and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Dr. Mike Ukoha, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Chief Orji Uzor on their efforts at reviving the abandoned transmission substation at Uburu Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local government area. Also, the […]

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Burna Boy, and hip pop rave, Wizkid, have both won awards at the 2021 Grammys. Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé, Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album. Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, […]

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday. “After the end of the quarantine period, symptoms of COVID-19 and negative PCR results, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs Asma al-Assad have resumed their work normally,” the presidency said in a statement. The Syrian presidency had announced that Assad and his wife, who announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, had tested positive on March 8, reports Reuters. Syria has seen a sharp rise in infections since mid-February, a member of the government’s coronavirus advisory committee told Reuters last week as the country kicked off its vaccination campaign.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica