Systemic failure, poor leadership bane of Nigeria’s devt –Ohuabunwa

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential aspirant Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has blamed systemic failure and poor leadership for Nigeria’s problems to develop. Ohuabunwa in an interaction with journalists regretted that quality leadership is lacking in every sector. “Inflation is going up every day. Today we have 75 per cent of Nigerians who are poor,” he stated, adding that such has rendered salary of civil servants worthless. The aspirants said this has led to corruption and some of the civil servants looking for other ways to augment their take-home pay.

He, however, said the situation is not irredeemable but quickly remarked that it requires quality leadership. Let’s exploit our potential in agriculture, minerals resources, etc to develop the country. He said: “It is sad that for example, despite the availability of fruits and other agricultural products, we don’t have good and reputable processing plants across the country.” Ohuabunwa promised human capital development and said he would raise the quality of compensation to motivate workers.

 

