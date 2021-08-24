Business

SystemSpecs backs pact for sustainable ICT sector in Nigeria

SystemSpecs has supported calls for collaboration to engender the sustainability of Nigeria’s fast-growing ICT sector.

 

According to an Executive Director of System- Specs, Deremi Atanda, the superstructure that holds the fabric of the society has shifted from physical engagement to one dominated by technology in the post-COVID-19 era. Nigeria, therefore, needs to harness these emerging opportunities through productive collaborations at various levels.

 

The technology expert and public analyst spoke as a panellist during a recent webinar organised by the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), themed: ‘Collaborations for a Resilient ICT Sector.’

Atanda reiterated strategy, planning and actions as key areas to drive collaborations that work, while highlighting that awareness plays an integral part in this campaign.

 

He suggested some actionable steps including the embedding of sustainability in the training curriculum at various levels, a handbook that captures the history of ICT in Nigeria and documentation of top 100 ICT projects created by Nigerians in Nigeria or diaspora.

