Business

SystemSpecs boss: Exemplary leadership, vision key to entrepreneurial success

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

John Obaro, the Group Managing Director of System- Specs, Africa’s financial and human capital technology giant, has identified vision and exemplary leadership as some of the qualities needed to succeed as an entrepreneur in the marketplace in Africa. The technology expert was speaking at the maiden edition of Switch, an interdenominational youth summit aimed at mentoring younger and upcoming ministers, organised by the Foursquare Gospel Church at the church’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, recently. Speaking on the topic, “30 Levers to Fly in the Marketplace,” he highlighted 30 qualities needed by Christians to succeed in business. He mentioned the five Cs of exemplary leadership which include critical thinking, creativity, confidence, collaboration and character.

Obaro furrther emphasised the power of vision in actualising dreams. “If your vision does not provide a solution to a problem, it is just a mere ambition,” he said. Obaro, a member of the national convention of the Foursquare Gospel Church, also highlighted the benefits of prayers in making business decisions. “I personally have no power of my own, but I run to the one who has all the power,” the technology visionary said. John Obaro, a former banker, founded SystemSpecs in 1992 as a five-man software firm; the company has grown over the years into a renowned provider of financial, human capital management and ecommerce technology solutions, with popular products like Remita, HumanManager and Paylink.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

G7 nations near historic deal on taxing multinationals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Group of Seven rich nations will seek to overcome long-standing differences on Saturday and strike a landmark deal to close the net on large companies that they say do not pay enough tax. The proposed accord, which could form the basis of a global pact next month, is aimed at ending a decades-long “race […]
Business

NDIC: Need for upward review of insured deposit

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Prevailing economic situation, high inflation, exchange rate disparity and other exigencies, may have neutralised the value of insured sum paid to depositors of liquidated financial institutions by NDIC, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Banking sector umpires, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), work round the clock, routinely to ensure the […]
Business

CBN’s forex sales hit $17.02bn in eight months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $17.02billion to authorised dealers between January and August this year, findings by New Telegraph show. A breakdown of the forex data obtained from the apex bank shows that it supplied a total of $13.98 billion to authorised in the first half of the year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica