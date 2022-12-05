SystemSpecs’ boss wins lifetime achievement award

The Group Managing Director (GMD), SystemSpecs Holdings, Mr. John Obaro, was bestowed the “Lifetime Achievement Special Award” at the recent Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards for his decades of outstanding stewardship and selfless contribution to the development of ICT space in Africa, according to a press release.

This follows a similar development a few weeks ago when Mr Obaro also received a “Special Recognition Award” at the Nigeria Fintech Awards for his pioneering leadership in the development of the fintech ecosystem.

A distinguished alumnus of the Ahmadu Bello University, University of Lagos, and the Chief Executive Program (CEP3) of Lagos Business School, John Obaro founded Systemspecs Limited 30 years ago. In the last decade, System- Specs has become a trailblazer in the Nigerian e-Payment space with its Remita solution, which enables efficient and easy payments and collections of funds for Individuals and corporates.

Other leading solutions from SystemSpecs include HumanManager, an indigenous HR management and payroll solution, and FundACause, a solution developed to address the unique challenges of raising funds, amongst others.

In expressing his appreciation to the organisers of the awards, Mr Obaro said: “My heartfelt gratitude goes to the organisers of the CIO Awards for the Lifetime Achievement Special Award. I am excited to see that our work is appreciated.

Three decades ago, we started SystemSpecs with the vision of being the software institution of reference in Africa, and so far, the journey has been fruitful. In collaborating with other stakeholders in the industry, we have been able to accelerate our output and increase our value to customers by offering them simplified and innovative software solutions. Be assured that we will not rest on our oars.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...