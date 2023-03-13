SystemSpecs flags off 4th annual Children’s Day essay competition

SystemSpecs has announced the 2023 edition of its national Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC). According to a press release, this year’s edition of the competition, which is divided into two categories – Junior (9-12 years) and Senior (13-16 years), requires participants to submit essays on the 2023 theme, “Making Nigerian Children Better Citizens through the use of Technology”.

The statement also said that the competition is open to children in Nigeria and entries are to be participants’ original ideas, devoid of plagiarism and are to be endorsed by an accredited school official, parent, or legal guardian, adding that entries into the junior category should not exceed 1,000 words, while entries into the senior category should be a maximum of 1,500 words.

“Schools that produce the winning participants in the senior and junior categories will be rewarded with 20 and 10 high-capacity personal computers, respectively. A new prize category to recognise States with the most number of valid entries has also been introduced for the 2023 edition of the competition. “The first-place winner in each category of this year’s edition of the competition will receive a high-capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, a portable laptop stand, a smart wristwatch, 120-gigabyte internet data for one year, and other gifts at the national award ceremony to be held in Lagos,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...