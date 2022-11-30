SystemSpecs’ Fund ACause fundraising platform bags Fintech award

FundACause, Nigeria’s secure and transparent fundraising platform, has been adjudged the Best Crowdfunding Platform at the 2022 Nigerian Fintech Awards ceremony held recently in Lagos. Developed by System- Specs Technology Services Limited (STSL), a subsidiary of Nigeria’s indigenous technology giant, SystemSpecs Group, FundACause received the award for its impact in optimising donation-based fundraising in Nigeria and beyond.

Managing Director, STSL, Demola Igbalajobi, said the award was a recognition of how FundACause has made fundraising seamless, secure and transparent for individuals and organisations to easily raise funds for causes they care about from anywhere in the world. “FundACause gives donors multiple payment options including card, internet banking, electronic wallet, USSD, bank transfer, phone number and eNaira – it also shows in real-time donations on the fundraiser’s campaign.

The software allows for quick and easy campaign setup, live monitoring of campaigns and donations, support for overseas donations and comprehensive reports which results in transparency and accountability of fundraising activities. “Our success story is dependent on our pursuit to positively impact humanity and make fundraising in Nigeria easier.

We are incredibly satisfied with the rapid results the solution is garnering; this demonstrates its much-anticipated longterm success,” he added. While expressing his thoughts about the future of the organisation, Demola stressed that SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited is committed to churning out innovations that enable simpler, easier, and faster financial solutions across the country. “Our team is made up of the finest software developers and experts who are dedicated to simplifying day-to-day financial services challenges faced in the country. Nigerians should expect more pragmatic solutions from us,” he said. At the Nigeria Fintech Awards ceremony, the Group Managing Director (GMD), SystemSpecs Group, John Obaro, also received the Special Leadership Award.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...