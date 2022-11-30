SystemSpecs’ HumanManager wins at Nigerian Fintech Awards

HumanManag e r, one of the leading Human Resources (HR) and payroll software, has been awarded the Best Workforce Benefits Management Solution for pioneering efforts in identifying and optimising HR processes in Africa for over two decades.

The award ceremony, which was organised by the Nigerian Fintech Awards, was an appreciation of HumanManager’s role in transforming businesses of any size through its adaptable, innovative, robust, secure, and easy-to-use human capital management solution. Developed by HumanManager Limited, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s indigenous technology giant – SystemSpecs Group, HumanManager, has been a market leader for more than 20 years as it revolutionised numerous organisations’ payroll and HR processes.

While delivering her acceptance speech, Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director, HumanManager Limited, said HumanManager for over 20 years has offered diverse employers and employees a comprehensive solution that manages payroll, reporting, staff records, leave, performance management, expense management, and other human capital management needs. “We remain committed to empowering organisations of all sizes and in any location to achieve a balance between employee satisfaction and workplace efficiency while constantly providing valuable insights that will keep this process progressive and efficient,” she added.”

