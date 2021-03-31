Business

SystemSpecs invites entries for Children's Day essay contest

Leading African financial and human resource technology firm, SystemSpecs, has announced the call for participation in the 2021 edition of its Children’s Day Essay Competition in furtherance of its commitment to the development of indigenous IT capacity for national prosperity The provider of Remita, Paylink and HumanManager, made this disclosure recently as it formally invited entries from children across Nigeria into the junior and senior categories of the competition which is now in its second year.

Themed, “Building a more Secure Nigeria using Technology,” entries are to be submitted through the competition portal, www.systemspecs. com.ng/2021essay, from 10:00 am on April 1 2021 until 6:00 pm on April 23 2021. The competition is open to children that school and live in Nigeria who would be no less than 9 years and not older than 16 years by May 26, 2021.

