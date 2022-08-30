SystemSpecs launches fundraising platform, ‘FundACause’

SystemSpecs Technology, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs, Africa’s software technology powerhouse, has launched FundACause a fundraising solution for individuals, non-government organisations (NGOs), religious organisations, and other groups who desire to raise funds from donors within and outside Nigeria, for causes that are important to them, in a transparent and secure manner.

It was dveloped to manage donation-based fundraising, FundACause— available at fundacause.net—offers fundraisers immense ease to generate funds, create awareness, track campaigns online and in real-time, share donation progress with donors, enjoy prompt funds settlement, and achieve their goals.

Donors, from within and outside Nigeria, can easily connect with any campaign that aligns with them, and donate through multiple payment options available on the platform.

